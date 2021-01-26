Jammu: BSF Unfurls Tallest 131-Feet High Tricolor Along LoC

A 131-feet high tricolor was unfurled by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday along the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The flag is the tallest in the region and measures 30×20 feet.

The flag was hoisted by Inspector General (IG) of BSF Jammu frontier NS Jamwal along the international border (IB) at Octroi border out post (BoP) in the RS Pura belt.

The hoisting of the flag at Octroi was possible because of the sponsorship of the Lupin Foundation, the J-K tourism and the administration, the officials said.

Inauguration of the national flag at BoP Octroi would serve as an important landmark for the people visiting the Jammu border, they said.

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, a cultural program was organized at the post where cultural performances by BSF troops, regional outreach bureau, J-K tourism, Harman dance institute, besides performances by cultural artists and school children were held at the venue.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, RS Pura, RL Sharma handed over the land ownership deed of the BoP Octroi and said the pending cases of land transfer of BSF BoPs will also be settled within a month