Janta Curfew begins

The ‘Janta Curfew’, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening, has begun at 7 am on Sunday. To break the chain of transmission of Coronavirus disease COVID-19, the PM urged the people of the country to observe the curfew.

It will continue till 9 pm. All citizens except those working for essential services are asked to stay indoors during 14 hours of self-quarantine.

“In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy,” tweeted PM Modi on Sunday morning.

It may be mentioned here that if anyone in the family displays any symptoms similar to the disease during the Janta Curfew, information has to be relayed to concerned authorities and help must be sought. The health ministry has designated helpline nos — +91-11-23978046 and Toll-Free No: 1075 for reporting and seeking all COVID-19 related information.