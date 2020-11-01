JEE Exam Scam: Lookout Notice Issued For Bhargav Deka

Police on Sunday issued a lookout notice for JEE exam scam prime accused Bhargav Deka after being unable to track him. He has been absconding since the scam came to light.

Deka, who is the owner of the coaching institute Global Edu Light, helped candidate Neel Nakshatra Das in the entire process of using a proxy candidate in the exam. Neel along with four others were arrested by police and sent to five days of judicial custody.

According to police sources, it is yet to find out who appeared in the examination on behalf of Neel Nakshatra.

Meanwhile, another accused Kakoli Bezbaruah was arrested from Guwahati’s Rupnagar on Friday in connection to the case.