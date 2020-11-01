Top StoriesRegional

JEE Exam Scam: Lookout Notice Issued For Bhargav Deka

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
125

Police on Sunday issued a lookout notice for JEE exam scam prime accused Bhargav Deka after being unable to track him. He has been absconding since the scam came to light.

Deka, who is the owner of the coaching institute Global Edu Light, helped candidate Neel Nakshatra Das in the entire process of using a proxy candidate in the exam. Neel along with four others were arrested by police and sent to five days of judicial custody.

According to police sources, it is yet to find out who appeared in the examination on behalf of Neel Nakshatra.

Related News

Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Tests COVID +ve

J&K: Chief Of Terror Group ‘Hizbul…

Jio To Be Title Sponsor For Women’s T20: BCCI

Manipur: One Dead As Truck Falls After Bridge Collapse

Meanwhile, another accused Kakoli Bezbaruah was arrested from Guwahati’s Rupnagar on Friday in connection to the case.

You might also like
Regional

Sonowal Urges Paresh Baruah To come for Peace Talk

Regional

3 Haryana Youths Arrested with ATM Cloning Machine

Regional

Assam Rifles Seized huge amount of Contraband

Entertainment

Fagun festival from tomorrow

Regional

Covid-19 Scare: Allahabad Bank Machkhowa Branch Closed

Top Stories

Hima clinches 4th gold, improves timing

Comments
Loading...