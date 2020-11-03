JEE Proxy Scam: Bhargav Deka’s Desktop Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
SI EXAM SCAM
105

In the latest development in JEE Proxy Scam, the Azara Police on Tuesday conducted an investigation in the Global Edu Light Institute in Guwahati.

Prime accused Bhargav Deka’s computer was recovered from the institute. Deka was taken along by the police while conducting the raid.

During the investigation students database have been found in Deka’s computer, sources said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier today, the city police also seized another accused Dr. Jyotirmoy Das’s vehicle numbered AS01-DE-2400.

The vehicle was recovered from Das’s downtown residence. Reportedly, this car was used for getting prime accused Neelnakshatra to the examination centre.

