JeM Commander, Another Terrorist Killed In J&K

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Sajjad Afghani along with another terrorist was killed on Monday during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI, one AK-47 rifle with a UBL shell and one USA made rifle’s M-4 carbine was recovered from the site of the encounter. Police said Afghani was involved in recruiting the youth into terrorism.

The encounter broke out on Saturday where one terrorist identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani was killed. He was affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated Shopian Police and security forces on eliminating Afghani and Wani.