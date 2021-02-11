JFA Appeals Govt To Support Scribe

A young Assamese journalist Kushal Lahan launched a digital news platform inspite of sustaining serious physical injuries following a road accident.

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) urged the government to extend necessary technical support to him.

Kushal hailing from Biswanath Chariali in eastern Assam use to work for the city based Assamese daily Amar Asom faced an accident on 15 August 2017, where he sustained injuries in the spinal cord. After tedious medical treatments for months, Kushal recovered but he could not gain senses in lower part of the body.

Now stuck to a wheel chair, Kushal has launched a YouTube channel titled ‘News Only’ in 2020 for his intense affection for the medium.

Through the channel (www.facebook.com/lahonjobs90) Kushal himself presents some brief news items generated in different parts of the State.

Kushal is presently living in Dharapur area at the city’s outskirt with his parents and younger brother. Graduated from Biswanath College in 2011 with honors in Assamese, Kushal completed a post-graduate course in mass communication & journalism from Gauhati University in 2013.

Earlier to Amar Asom, he worked for Frontier and NE Live news channels as an anchor. Kushal earns a small amount of money through translation works to support his family.

“May we appeal to our honorable chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for extending necessary supports to the spirited scribe so that he can earn a dignified livelihood,” said JFA president Rupam Barua and secretary Nava Thakuria adding that the people of Assam may also subscribe Kushal’s channel so that Kushal can get significant hits for his endeavour which would finally enhance his professional growth.