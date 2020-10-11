Top StoriesNational

Jharkhand: JMM Leader Shankar Ravani And Wife Murdered

By Pratidin Bureau
JMM leader Shankar Ravani and his wife on Saturday night were brutally murdered in Bhanura of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. Their bodies were found soaked in blood at their residence.

Police reached the spot upon getting the information and investigation is underway, as reported by a local news channel.

The double murder is suspected to have taken place due to a long-running conflict between two families.

According to police, throats of the couple were slashed with a knife, stabbed multiple times and later shot. The miscreants carried out the horrifying act on Saturday night when the couple was sleeping in their house. Their bodies were discovered the next morning by locals as no one was at the house except for them.

Police said the reason of the murder is being suspected to be mutual rivalry and assured that the killers will be caught soon. A 9mm pistol and a knife were recovered from the crime scene.

