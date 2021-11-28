Jio Hikes Prepaid Tariffs By 21% From Dec 1

India’s largest mobile operator Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs from next month.

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, and range between 19.6 per cent and 21.3 per cent. The new unlimited plans will go-live on December 1, 2021, and can be opted from existing touchpoints and channels.

“In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry,” a statement from the company read.

The statement further said, “Upholding the promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries”.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.