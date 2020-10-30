Jishnu Baruah Appointed New Chief Secretary Of Assam

Jishnu Baruah, a senior IAS officer, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the Assam government on Friday.

Baruah is currently serving as the additional chief secretary who is in charge of home & political, revenue & DM secretariat administration (archives) and border protection & development as well as the implementation of Assam Accord departments.

The cadre IAS officer of the 1988 batch will replace outgoing chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on October 31 (Saturday).

As per sources, Baruah will hold the top post till September 30, 2022.