Jitendra Singh New Assam Congress General Secretary

Jitendra Singh was appointed as the General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, an official statement from the party stated.

Jitendra Singh replaces Harish Rawat as the new general secretary.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today appointed the General Secretaries and In-Charges of All India Congress Committee, the notification read.

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi is re-elected as a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Meanwhile, All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev representing Silchar constituency has been elected as a special invitee.

