J&K: 2 Soldiers Killed In Militant Attack

Two Indian Army jawans were killed in a militant attack on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, police officials said to news agency ANI on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred near the HMT area of Srinagar.

According to the police officials, the soldiers were part of patrolling team that came under heavy firing from militants.

“Three terrorists started shooting at our Army soldiers. Two jawans were critically injured and reportedly died of injuries. Jaish has active movement here, by evening we’ll identify the group. Terrorists fled in a car and were armed. Two are probably Pakistani and one local,” a senior police officer was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

A search operation has been launched to track them down.