J&K: 3 J-e-M Terrorists Killed in an Encounter at Pulwama

Three terrorists affiliated to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, including an IED expert was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Kangan area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday morning.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the area.

According to police officials, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kangan area this morning following specific information about the presence of terrorists there.

The terrorists opened fire when the security forces asked them to surrender triggering a gunfight.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Army had gunned down three heavily-armed Pakistan-trained terrorists and also foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The Indian troop’s intercepted the terrorists when they were trying to sneak into this side from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Monday near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had said in a tweet: “A major incident of a vehicle-borne IED blast is averted by the timely input and action by Pulwama Police, CRPF and the Army.”

The Pulwama police had received credible information about a terrorist moving with an explosive-laden car ready to blast at some location. After which, various parties of police and security forces covered all possible routes keeping themselves away from the road at safer locations.