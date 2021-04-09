J&K: 4 Terrorists Killed, 4 Jawans Injured in Encounter

Four terrorists were killed while four jawans have been injured in two separate encounters that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir.

An encounter broke out in Shopian town on Thursday evening in which three terrorists have been killed while two others are believed to be hiding inside a local mosque in Jan Mohalla of Shopian. Four Army soldiers, including an officer, have been injured in the encounter.

The second encounter started early morning on Friday in Tral area of Pulwama district where 2-3 terrorists are believed trapped. Later in an update, it was reported that one of the trapped terrorists has been killed in the Awantipora encounter, reported India Today.

Internet services have been snapped in both districts as a precautionary measure.