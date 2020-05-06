J&K: Kashmir’s Most Wanted Terrorist Killed in Encounter

Hizbul Mujahideen commander and Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. Naikoo was killed during an anti-terrorist operation conducted by the Army and J&K Police in the Beighpura area.

The operation was one of three separate anti-terror ops launched in the south Kashmir area. Two other terrorists were killed in another encounter in Sharshali village of the district’s Pampore area.

As the encounter involving Naikoo began, mobile internet services were suspended across all 10 districts of Kashmir Valley.

Riyaz Naikoo, who had a bounty of Rs 12 lakh on his head, was regarded as a key target for India once he took charge of the Hizbul Mujahideen. According to SP Vaid, former Director-General of J&K Police, Naikoo was the most wanted terrorist after former Hizbul chief Burhan Wani, who was killed in an encounter in July 2016.

According to police Naikoo was a key figure in recruiting young Kashmiri men into terrorism and was also involved in a number of other cases, including the killing of special police officers and threatening J&K Police officials into resignation.

Earlier J&K Police tweeted: “Contact established in the third operation at Awantipur. The top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow”.

Minutes earlier the police tweeted: “The third operation launched by Awantipur Police last night on a specific input too is in progress at Beigpora Awantipora. Senior officers monitoring since last night”.