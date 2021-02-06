Top StoriesNational

J&K Police Arrests Chief Of Terror Outfit Lashkar-e-Mustafa

By Pratidin Bureau
92

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested Hidayatullah Malik, chief of terror organisation Lashkar-e-Mustafa.

According to Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shridhar Patil, Malik is a categorized terrorist from Shopian district. He was arrested near Kunjwaniu in Jammu.

“Hidayatullah Malik, a categorised terrorist, has been arrested near Kunjwani in Jammu. A pistol and a grenade have been recovered from his possession. When we went to arrest him, he attacked the police party,” he told reporters.

The SSP added the terror organization Lashkar-e-Mustafa is an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir valley.

