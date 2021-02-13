Top StoriesNational

J&K: Terrorist Who Killed 3 BJP Workers, Cop Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
7

Terrorist Zahoor Ahmad Rather who is associated with terror outfit The Resistance Front has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party and a policeman in South Kashmir last year.

As per reports, Ahmad alias ‘Sahil’ or ‘Khalid, was nabbed from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning and admitted to the killings.

“Security officials said Rather had undergone arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2004 and infiltrated into India along with five foreign terrorists. However, he surrendered in 2006 but got recycled into militancy last year after joining the TRF,” PTI reported.

Related News

Atleast 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Vizag Road Mishap

Tamil Nadu: 15 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sivasagar Tomorrow

Myanmar: UN Demands Restoration Of Govt, Release Of Aung San

The interrogation of the captured terrorist is underway.

You might also like
Top Stories

Bangladesh Introduces Death Penalty For Rape After Protests

Regional

Assam: 8 More COVID-19 Patients Passes Away Today

Top Stories

ASSAM: 3,61,170 people get financial aid of Rs 2,000

National

IMD Advises Goa Tourists to Stay Away Till Oct 27

Top Stories

Guwahati Tea Auction Centre to hold first-ever online sale

World

Model collapses and dies on ramp at Sao Paulo

Comments
Loading...