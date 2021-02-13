J&K: Terrorist Who Killed 3 BJP Workers, Cop Arrested

Terrorist Zahoor Ahmad Rather who is associated with terror outfit The Resistance Front has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police for the killing of three Bharatiya Janata Party and a policeman in South Kashmir last year.

As per reports, Ahmad alias ‘Sahil’ or ‘Khalid, was nabbed from Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning and admitted to the killings.

“Security officials said Rather had undergone arms training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2004 and infiltrated into India along with five foreign terrorists. However, he surrendered in 2006 but got recycled into militancy last year after joining the TRF,” PTI reported.

The interrogation of the captured terrorist is underway.