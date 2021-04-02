National

J&K: Three Terrorists Gunned Down in Encounter

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and security forces at Kakpora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning, officials said.

According to police, three unidentified terrorists killed in an encounter at Pulwama. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered. Search going on said police.

Earlier the gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists, reported IANS.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. 

