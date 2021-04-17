J’khand HC Grants Bail to Lalu Yadav In Dumka Treasury Case

The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to RJD president Lalu Prasad in the Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail. The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh.

Lalu Prasad has so far been convicted in four out of five cases related to a multi-crore fodder scam. He has already acquired bail in three other cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgement in the instant case related to illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury in 90s to come out of the jail. The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi in January last in view of his bad health.

On February 19, the court rejected the bail plea as Lalu Prasad Yadav had fallen short by 1 month and 17 days to complete half of his sentencing. After completing the said period in jail, he once again sought bail in court.