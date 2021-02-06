J’Khand: Man Booked For Impersonating Assam Govt Official

Crime Branch officers of Guwahati Police on Friday evening arrested a man at Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur for allegedly impersonating an Assam government official to extort money from candidates for applying for various posts in the state. The accused has been brought to Guwahati on Saturday morning.

A 27-year-old man identified as Kamesh Pal, a resident of Chaukhari village in Garhwa district of Jharkhand use to pose as an official of the health department and made phone calls to candidates demanding money.

A complaint was registered with the Guwahati police’s Crime Branch. Based on the FIR, a team of police officials went to Jamshedpur and nabbed the miscreant.



