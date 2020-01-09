JNU Students march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, Detained

As JNU students attempted to continue their march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to push their demands related to the hostel fee hike and the suspension of the varsity’s vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, the Delhi Police stopped the students from proceeding, leading to a tense situation.

Students were then escorted away from the MHRD premises by the police.

Delhi: Police detain protesters near Ambedkar Bhawan. They were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice Chancellor following Jan 5 violence in the campus. https://t.co/9T6ruAZnf6 pic.twitter.com/mCMtGwi9Zl — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Delhi Police has detained student protesters from JNU at Shastri Bhavan, outside the MHRD premises, after they attempted to continue their rally towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a meeting with the MHRD didn’t yield a positive response to their demands.

The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge to control the student protesters outside the HRD ministry’s premises after some protesters attempted to block the traffic at Janpath. The JNUSU had given a call for the protest rally to continue towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan after saying that the meeting with MHRD officials was “unsatisfactory”.

The HRD ministry on Thursday said the removal of the Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar “was not a solution”. HRD secretary Amit Khare said officials of the ministry will talk to Kumar again on Friday over the students’ claims of revised fee not being implemented.

“The removal of the vice-chancellor is not a solution,” he said, adding the ministry officials will also meet JNU Students’ Union after meeting Kumar.