Joint Company To Be Formed With NDDB To Boost Dairy Sector: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that a joint venture company will be formed by the state government and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the promotion of the dairy sector in the state.

During a meeting with senior NDDB officials, CM Sarma said that the company would be formed to expedite the economic development of the milk farmers and make the dairy sector more commercially viable, an official release said.

The company will decide on an action plan and act on that for the promotion of the dairy sector in the state.

The Chairman of the company will be the state”s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister while there will be an equal shareholding pattern between the state government and the NDDB.

CM Sarma asked the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department to complete all modalities to form the company by October so that the company can commence its work by November.

He maintained that steps will be taken to give a new momentum to the milk revolution of the state.

He also asked the department to make sure that milk farmers get the highest dividend.

Further, CM Sarma informed that steps have already been taken to increase the milk production of the state to 10 lakh litres per day.