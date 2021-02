Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu Joins BJP

Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party president Ranjit Dass, Dilip Saikia, Bhubaneswar Kalita, and Parimal Suklabaidya.

Former National Secretary of NSCU Devashri Bora also joined the party along with other NSUI members.

Former General Secretary of APCC Jonali Borgohain also joined BJP today at it’s headquarter in Hengrabari.

Daughter of former Congress minister Sarat Saikia, Rashmita Saikia joined BJP.

The others who joined BJP are noted personalities from different fields, members from Bengali organizations, and journalists.