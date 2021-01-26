Jorhat: 4 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

At least four people are missing after their boat reportedly capsized in Brahmaputra river near Jorhat’s Old Balibat area on Tuesday.

Sources say the four people belonged to one family hailing from Jorhat who went for a picnic at Baghmara forest range on the occasion of Republic Day. The incident came to light when the four persons went for a joyride in Brahmaputra and did not return back.

While it is still not clear what happened to them, locals suspect their boat might have capsized, drowning all four occupants. Locals have also alleged that police, NDRF and SDRF personnel have still not reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

More details are awaited.