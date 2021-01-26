Top StoriesRegional

Jorhat: 4 Missing As Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

By Pratidin Bureau
0

At least four people are missing after their boat reportedly capsized in Brahmaputra river near Jorhat’s Old Balibat area on Tuesday.

Sources say the four people belonged to one family hailing from Jorhat who went for a picnic at Baghmara forest range on the occasion of Republic Day. The incident came to light when the four persons went for a joyride in Brahmaputra and did not return back.

While it is still not clear what happened to them, locals suspect their boat might have capsized, drowning all four occupants. Locals have also alleged that police, NDRF and SDRF personnel have still not reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Related News

‘FAU-G’ Game Now Available For Download On…

Delhi: Internet Services Temporarily Suspended at Protesting…

Punjab CM Appeals PM To Accept Farmers’ Demands

Delhi: Violent Farmers’ Protest at DDU Marg, One Dies

More details are awaited.

You might also like
National

SC Suggests States To Consider Home Delivery Of Liquor

Regional

Farmers’ Will be Benefitted Under Modi Govt: Baijayant Panda

Top Stories

Ind beats Nz by 7 runs, clinches series 5-0

Regional

#Coronavirus: 2nd floor of Radisson Blu evacuated

Top Stories

Flood dampens Puja spirit in Guwahati

Regional

Death toll rising; BJP lawmakers still busy in meeting

Comments
Loading...