Jorhat: 6 Test COVID +VE After Taking COVID Vaccine Shots

In a shocking development ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, at least five persons in Jorhat district have detected coronavirus after taking the first shot of the anti-COVID vaccine and one more person have been infected despite taking both shots of the vaccine.

As per reports, the deputy commissioner of Jorhat, Roshani A Korati confirmed the update where five positive patients have taken one dose of the shot, while, the another patient has taken both shots.

Meanwhile, except one patient who is under home isolation, all the other patients have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Four senior citizens belonging to the Khound and Saikia family of Atilia Gaon in Jorhat have tested positive after taking the first shot of COVID. Besides frontline workers PSO of the general observer for Jorhat and a CISF personnel have tested positive too.

CISF personnel Dimbeswar Saikia, 51, was posted at Jorhat ( Rowriah) Airport and he tested positive on March 15 after taking the second jab on March 12.

