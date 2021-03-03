Jorhat: AAU Professor Suspended For ‘Molestation’ Of Ph.D Scholar

In a shocking incident, a professor of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat has been suspended for alleged sexual assault of a doctoral scholar.

The alleged accused Bijit Kumar Haud is a professor in the Horticulture department and was suspended from all activities of the department and the varsity on Tuesday evening.

AAs per reports, the incident occurred on Sunday when the survivor was conducting field research in a farmland of Rangapara in Jorhat . The survivor is a research scholar from Manipur. She registered a complaint against Haud with Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chandan Deka directly.

The internal complaints committee is soon to begin an inquiry. The complaint was forwarded by the Vice-Chancellor to the committee. However, the varsity registrar issued a suspension against Haud last evening.

In 2020, Abhijit Sharma, Professor of Agronomy was accused of sexual harassment as well. He later died by suicide.