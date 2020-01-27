Jorhat DC office clerk arrested in Maharashtra

Police have arrested Dipak Bora, a clerk of Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office, from Shirdi in Maharashtra on charges of fraudulently withdrawing Rs 77.8 lakh from Jorhat district administration’s account.

Bora had fraudulently withdrawn a large amount of money from the Jorhat district administration’s account at Central Bank of India’s Gar-Ali branch. Dipak Bora, who has been under suspension since July last year, was arrested on Saturday.

He allegedly forged the signatures of the Jorhat deputy commissioner, Roshni A Korati and the financial and accounts officer (Jorhat) Bandana Devi in six cheques last year. Korati had lodged a complaint with the Jorhat police station in this regard in December but Dipak Bora fled before the police raided his house.

Bora had been absconding since then. He was brought to Jorhat on Monday and was produced in the court which remanded him to 12-day police custody.

He was arrested by a team of Jorhat Police led by TSI Satish Sahoo with support from Maharashtra police. The officer-in-charge of Jorhat police station, NK Bora, said police on Monday also recovered Rs 23.5 lakh from a bag hidden inside the granary of Bora’s home at Pokamara Bezgaon under Pulibor police station here.

The money is suspected to be a part of the amount fraudulently withdrawn by Bora, a senior assistant posted at the development branch of the Jorhat DC’s office, from August 31 to the first week of September last year. The police official said Bora was wanted in the case No. 3620/2019, registered under Sections 120(B),409,420,419,468 at the Jorhat police station in December last year.

Bora was suspended by Jorhat deputy commissioner on July 23, 2019, on charges of swindling over Rs two lakh deposited by candidates during Panchayat polls in December 2018 as security deposits. Dipak Bora is also under investigation by police on suspicion of being involved in the mysterious fire that broke out in Room No 55 housing the development branch on the first floor of a building (Part of DC office complex) on February 19 last year.

Several important files and computer sets were destroyed in the fire. In the two cases, registered at the Jorhat police station in connection with the fire, Bora’s involvement is suspected in the incident.

However, he was granted anticipatory bail from the court which prevented police from arresting him, a police source informed. In both these cases, Bora has been charged under Sections 436, 120 (B) and 386 of the IPC.