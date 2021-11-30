Jorhat Mob Lynching Case: Minister Ranoj Pegu Assures Trial in Fast-track Court

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday visited the residence of Animesh Bhuyan, the victim of Jorhat mob-lynching case and assured that the state government would take steps for the trial of the case in the fast-track court.

While visiting the residence of Animesh Bhuyan, Ranoj Pegu said that the trial of the case will be done in the fast-track court. The education minister visited the residence of the victim of mob lynching on the instruction of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Khakandaguri village under Dergaon police station in Golaghat district. He was accompanied by Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

The minister offered condolence to the family members of the victim.

While sharing pictures of his visit to Animesh Bhuyan’s on his Twitter handle, Dr Pegu wrote: “At Khakandaguri village under Dergaon PS, visited and offered my condolences to the bereaved family members of Animesh Bhuyan who was brutally killed in Jorhat yesterday.”

“The trial will be done in a fast-track court,” said Pegu in his tweet.

Minister Pegu said chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already ordered the police to file the charge-sheet within 15 days.

“Hon’ble CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has already ordered police to file the chargesheet within 15 days,” Dr Pegu said.

The Jorhat Police has arrested a total 13 accused so far in connection to the case.

