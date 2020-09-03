Jorhat MP Topon Gogoi Given Plasma, Oxygen

Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is being given plasma.

This was informed by the GMCH Principal today.

He further informed that as the oxygen level of the MP, who is also a former Power Minister of Assam, dropped, he was also given 2 litres of oxygen.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gogoi had himself informed about his health on social media.

In a post written in Assamese on FB, he had also requested everyone who came in contact with him to test for the contagion.