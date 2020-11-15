Journalist Thrashed For Reporting On Gambling Activities

In yet another unprecedented incident, an Assamese PratidinTime journalist was tied to a light post and beaten up by miscreants for reporting on gambling activities in Mirza.

As per sources, the journalist Milan Mahanta was shopping at a local market when a man named ‘Sanjay Thakuria’ confronted Mahanta with few other men and started abusing him for reporting on illegal gambling activities. He was subsequently dragged, tied to a light post and thrashed.

Mahanta was later rescued after a large crowd gathered around the incident area that unshackled him and took him to a nearby pharmacy to get him checked up. It may be mentioned that the miscreants threatened Mahanta before fleeing the scene.

A police complaint has been filed by Mahanta at Palashbari police station soon after. Investigation is currently underway.

More details awaited.