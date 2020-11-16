Journalists Are “Conscience Keepers”, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended his wishes to the media fraternity on National Press Day.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “Heartiest greetings to my friends from the media fraternity on National Press Day. I salute your undaunted role in this testing period of #COVID19 and believe that you will continue to be conscience keepers of the society”.

The BJP leader is also Chief Guest at the State Level National Press Day cermony in Guwahati city today and will address the media fraternity at large.

India observes National Press Day on November 16 to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India which was formed in 1966.

National Press Day acts as a moral watchdog over the country’s media and is the face of free and responsible media.

However, India’s place in the Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom index out of 180 has dropped from 136th in 2015 to 142nd in 2020. Last year, India stood at 140.