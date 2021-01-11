JP Nadda To Start Assam Poll Campaign Today

BJP national president JP Nadda who is slated on a two day visit to Assam will kick start the ruling party’s assembly election campaign on Monday.

As per initial reports, Nadda will address a public rally ‘Vijay Sankalpa Samabesh in Silchar today.

Besides, the rally, the BJP leader will also take review and take stock of election related activities and attend several meetings with party members.

On Tuesday before flying to the national capital, Nadda will visit Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State President Ranjeet Kumar Das, party in-charge for Assam Baijayant Jay Panda and other ministers and leaders will be present in the Silchar today.