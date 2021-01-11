Top StoriesRegional

JP Nadda To Start Assam Poll Campaign Today

By Pratidin Bureau
41

BJP national president JP Nadda who is slated on a two day visit to Assam will kick start the ruling party’s assembly election campaign on Monday.

As per initial reports, Nadda will address a public rally ‘Vijay Sankalpa Samabesh in Silchar today.

Besides, the rally, the BJP leader will also take review and take stock of election related activities and attend several meetings with party members.

Related News

Assam: Sudhanshu Dhulia Sworn In As HC Chief Justice

Maharashtra Confirms Bird Flu

Shoaib Malik Survives Horrific Car Crash | Video

Dr. Ramen Talukdar’s Father Passes Away

On Tuesday before flying to the national capital, Nadda will visit Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State President Ranjeet Kumar Das, party in-charge for Assam Baijayant Jay Panda and other ministers and leaders will be present in the Silchar today.

You might also like
Entertainment

Hima Das to Appear in KBC

Sports

India wins toss against England

Top Stories

18-Yr Old Vandana Takes Over CM Sonowal’s Twitter

Pratidin Exclusive

Tinsukia youth arrested as Pakistani Spy

National

Karnataka Congress invites RaGa to contest LS polls

National

Chhath pooja celebrations begin today

Comments
Loading...