Justice Kalyan Rai Surana Appointed As Head of UAPT

Justice of Gauhati High Court Kalyan Rai Surana, who was hearing the pleas of KMSS chief Akhil Gogoi has been appointed as the head of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The union ministry of home affairs has handed over the responsibilities of the Tribunal to Justice Surana on Monday. He will abide by the responsibilities of the one-member tribunal formed by the ministry.

The tribunal was formed by the Center using the powers vested under sub-section 1 of Section 5 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The tribunal will ensure whether it has sufficient reason to declare the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) as prohibited.

Joint Secretary of Home Ministry (Northeast) Satyendra Garg has handed over the responsibility to Justice Surana on October 26.

It may be mentioned that the bench headed by Justice Surana and Justice Ajit Borthakur was hearing the pleas of Akhil Gogoi seeking bail. A hearing took place on October 20 and the next hearing is due on November 6.