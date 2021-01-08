Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia Appointed Chief Justice Of Gauhati HC

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, the Central Government notified on Friday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification read.

Chief Justice Dhulia takes over from Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, who was appointed the Acting Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, following the retirement of the then Chief Justice Ajai Lamba in September last year.

The Supreme Court had recommended the appointment of Justice Dhulia as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court in December last year when he was serving as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Justice Dhulia completed LLB in the year 1986 and initially practiced before the Allahabad High Court, before he shifted to the newly created High Court of Uttarakhand. He was appointed judge of Uttarakhand High Court in 2008.