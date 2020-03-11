Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today. Scindia joined the BJP at an event in national capital Delhi in the presence of party chief JP Nadda.

Scindia had ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress on Tuesday after meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress was followed by resignation letters by about 22 MLAs who had been sequestered in Karnataka. The resignation letters were, however, sent to the Governor and not the assembly speaker, and threatens to upend the Kamal Nath government which has a wafer-thin majority.

In his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that Scindia put out on Twitter soon after, he alluded to his discomfort in the party over the last year or so. “…as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year,” he had written in his letter.