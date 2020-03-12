Jyotiraditya’s 1st Visit To MP Today After Joining BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP on Wednesday after being in Congress for 18 years, will visit Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon to file his nomination papers as a BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, according to a schedule released by state BJP unit in Bhopal.

The visit of Scindia to his home state will be a maiden one after his joining in the saffron party.

The Rajya Sabha election for three seats in Madhya Pradesh is due on March 26 and the last date for filing the nomination papers is March 13.

Scindia will file the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat for the first time.

The BJP unit of the state has made massive preparations to accord a warm welcome to Scindia. He will land at Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal at 4 pm on Thursday, from where he will proceed to state BJP headquarters in a rally accompanied by all the prominent party leaders in the state.

The rally will cover a distance of about 13 kilometers where he will be greeted by party workers and the general public.

Scindia will visit the state BJP headquarters again on Friday afternoon after which he will proceed to the state assembly to file his nomination papers, accompanied by BJP leaders and workers.