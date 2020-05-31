Kamakhya Temple To Remain Closed till June 30

The Kamakhya Temple will remain closed till June 30, informed the devalaya authorities. Although the Ministry of External Affairs has issued guidelines that the religious places will be open from June 8, the Kamakhya authorities have decided to keep the temple door closed till June 30.

This year, the authority will also not open its doors for pilgrims during the Ambubachi Mela which takes place from the middle of June.

The Ambubachi Mela witnessed lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad but this year the temple authority suspended the visitors’ entry into the temple to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual festival held at Kamakhya temple, which is celebrated during the monsoon. It is the celebration of the yearly menstrual course of Maa Kamakhya and it is believed that the presiding goddess of the temple, Devi Kamakhya, the Mother Shakti goes through her annual cycle of menstruation during this time stretch.

During the course of the time, the temple doors remain closed for four days and devotees from various parts visit the temple to seek blessings from Maa Kamakhya after four days when the temple door opens for pilgrims.

This will be the first time in the history that the Ambubachi Mela has been cancelled during the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic which reported more than 1200 cases in the state.