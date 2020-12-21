Kamal Kumar Medhi Joins Raijor Dal

Former APCC Spokesperson Kamal Kumar Medhi joined Raijor Dal on Monday at Mathgharia office. He also served as the General Secretary of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

Many other Congress leaders also joined Raijor Dal along with Kamal Kumar Medhi.

Former General Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam Pradesh, Santanu Sen also joined the party. AGP workers from Bhawanipur constituency also joined the newly formed political party.

Other than these leaders, many members who quit KMSS have also joined Raijor Dal.

Joining the party, Medhi said that the time has come when we should take the responsibility as the BJP government has taken the anti-people policies. “The BJP-RSS has created an atmosphere of religious polarization and this is the time when we should stand united,” said Medhi.

He further stated that he had left KMSS after he had a heated argument with Akhil Gogoi but they don’t have any personal issue. “We have always helped each other at the time of crisis,” added Medhi.

He further stated, “Had I been left Congress for power, I would have joined BJP but instead joined Raijor Dal to stand against BJP.”

