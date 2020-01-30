Kamrup Administration Declares Feb 3 as Local Holiday

The Kamrup district administration has declared February 3 as a local holiday due to the 75th biennial session of Asom Sahitya Sabha to be held from February 1 to February 4.

The administration has also declared a dry day in the area which falls under the Hajo revenue circle office. The dry day has been declared from January 31 to February 4.

The site of the session has also been declared as the tobacco-free zone. The administration has also urged the public and the committee to ban plastic in the site and to use environment-friendly packets.

