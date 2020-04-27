Kamrup (M) Administration Sealed Guwahati Masjid

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
636

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and health department have sealed the Milanpur Masjid No 2 at Chandmari in Guwahati on Monday.

According to reports, Sahadur Rahman, the muezzin, visited the mosque with his family after returning from Nalbari – a district that has been classified as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Locals also alleged that Hussain, after returning from Nalbari, visited the mosque and also recited azan. He also brought his family during the lockdown period. After the administration was informed by the locals, the masjid was sealed and three members have been sent to quarantine. Meanwhile, the Masjid was sealed off for 14 days.

Following the incident, the administration has also carried out a sanitization programme in the entire area.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

APCC protest outside CBI office

National

PM’s ‘Mission Shakti’ speech sparks controversy

National

RaGa to file nominations from Amethi today

National

Rahul Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath

Regional

Amit Shah can, Himanta can not contest!

National

Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah Detained

Comments
Loading...