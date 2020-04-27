Kamrup (M) Administration Sealed Guwahati Masjid

The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and health department have sealed the Milanpur Masjid No 2 at Chandmari in Guwahati on Monday.

According to reports, Sahadur Rahman, the muezzin, visited the mosque with his family after returning from Nalbari – a district that has been classified as a COVID-19 hotspot.

Locals also alleged that Hussain, after returning from Nalbari, visited the mosque and also recited azan. He also brought his family during the lockdown period. After the administration was informed by the locals, the masjid was sealed and three members have been sent to quarantine. Meanwhile, the Masjid was sealed off for 14 days.

Following the incident, the administration has also carried out a sanitization programme in the entire area.