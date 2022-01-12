Kamrup Metro District Administration Launch Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration and the Social Welfare Department on Wednesday launched a campaign titled ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ on the occasion of National Youth Day.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Assistant Deputy Commissioner Smt. S Kakoty and other officials, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration informed via its Twitter handle.

Notably, a theme song was also launched during the event along with a pledge taken and IEC materials inaugurated, the district administration further informed.

