Kamrup Metro District Administration Launch Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

By Pratidin Bureau
The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration and the Social Welfare Department on Wednesday launched a campaign titled ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ on the occasion of National Youth Day.

The campaign was launched in the presence of Assistant Deputy Commissioner Smt. S Kakoty and other officials, the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration informed via its Twitter handle.

Notably, a theme song was also launched during the event along with a pledge taken and IEC materials inaugurated, the district administration further informed.

