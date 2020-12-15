Kamrup Metro: Dry Day Declared For Tiwa Polls

As Tiwa Autonomous Council goes to the polls on December 17, authorities in Kamrup Metropolitan district authorities would be enforcing a strict 48-hour dry day on December 16, 17, and 19 in certain parts of the districts.

An order by the Kamrup Metropolitan read, “in connection with Tiwa Autonomous Council Election, Dry Day is declared in the area comprising from Khanapara Flyover To Khetri and from Panikhaiti Railway Crossing to Morigaon District Border under Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f 16/12/2020 to 17/12/2020 and on 19/12/2020 i.e. the day of the counting of votes”.

The possession, distribution, sale of liquor is completely prohibited and any violation of the above will be dealt into stringent action as per law, the order added.