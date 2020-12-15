Top StoriesRegional

Kamrup Metro: Dry Day Declared For Tiwa Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
110

As Tiwa Autonomous Council goes to the polls on December 17, authorities in Kamrup Metropolitan district authorities would be enforcing a strict 48-hour dry day on December 16, 17, and 19 in certain parts of the districts.

An order by the Kamrup Metropolitan read, “in connection with Tiwa Autonomous Council Election, Dry Day is declared in the area comprising from Khanapara Flyover To Khetri and from Panikhaiti Railway Crossing to Morigaon District Border under Kamrup Metropolitan District w.e.f 16/12/2020 to 17/12/2020 and on 19/12/2020 i.e. the day of the counting of votes”.

The possession, distribution, sale of liquor is completely prohibited and any violation of the above will be dealt into stringent action as per law, the order added.

Related News

Akshay Kumar To Be Invited To Kaziranga

IIT-M: 79 More Test Covid +VE, Tally Reaches 183

Delhi Chalo: PM Modi Says Opposition Misleading Famers

Daily Loss of Rs 3,500 cr Due To Farmers’ Protest

You might also like
Regional

Hooch tragedy: Govt. to look after children who lost parents

Regional

Dibrugarh Police Gift A Moped To Help Janmoni To Sell Vegetables

Regional

Major Reshuffle in Assam Police

Entertainment

First look of Game of Thrones Season 08 is here

Regional

BJP is doing vote bank politics: Ripun Bora

National

Police summons Arbaaz Khan in IPL betting probe

Comments
Loading...