Kangana Glorifies Nathuram Godse On Gandhi’s Martyrdom Day

By Pratidin Bureau
97

In yet another controversial statement, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday drew sharp criticism from netizens after she glorified Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse on Twitter.

“Every story has three sides to it, yours, mine and the truth …. A good story teller neither commits nor conceals… and that’s why our text books suck … full of exposition #NathuramGodse,” she tweeted along with a pictures of Godse.

Ranaut posted her tweet on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 73rd death anniversary yesterday.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or Mahatma Gandhi, who is considered the ‘Father of the Nation’ in India, was assassinated by Godse on January 30, 1948. Godse was hanged to death on November 15, the same year.

On the work front, Ranaut will be seen in her upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, in which she plays the role of Tamil Nadu politician Jayalalithaa. She is also slated to play the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a biopic soon.

