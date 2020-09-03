Top StoriesEntertainmentNational

Kangana Ranaut Compares Mumbai With PoK

By Pratidin Bureau
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai with Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) today after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to Mumbai.

Taking to Twitter, she said that the leader was giving her an open threat asking her not to come back from her home in Manali. She further likened the situation in Mumbai with that of PoK by saying that there were first Azaadi graffitis on Mumbai streets, and now open threats.

Raut earlier had slammed the actress in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece for vociferously attacking the Mumbai police in the wake of the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Calling it an insulting remark, he took umbrage at the fact that the actress showed the Mumbai force in poor light despite living in the city and earning so much name and fame from the Hindi Film Industry located in Mumbai.      

