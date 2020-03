Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive of Covid-19 for 5th Consecutive Time

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive of Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive time after her sample tested again.

Sample tests are being carried out on corona patients every 48 hours.

Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Director of the institute, Prof. R. K. Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and there was no cause for worry.

The singer was tested positive of the deadly virus on March 20 after returning from London.