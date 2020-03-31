NationalEntertainmentHealth

Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive of Covid-19 for 5th Consecutive Time

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive of Covid-19 for the fifth consecutive time after her sample tested again.

Sample tests are being carried out on corona patients every 48 hours.

Kanika is presently admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

Director of the institute, Prof. R. K. Dhiman said that the singer’s condition was stable and there was no cause for worry.

Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus for the fifth consecutive time.

The singer was tested positive of the deadly virus on March 20 after returning from London.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Budget 2019: Sitharaman chairs meeting with Assam MPs

Regional

Akhil sent to 14-day judicial custody

Top Stories

Assam celebrates Bhogali Bihu

National

Mumbai To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today

Regional

Will support new political party: Tarun Gogoi

National

Karnataka MLAs slept inside Assembly, Friday big day

Comments
Loading...