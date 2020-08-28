Kanyakumari MP Dies of COVID-19

Congress MP from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, H Vasanthakumar reportedly died of COVID-19 today.

He was undergoing treatment at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

After being admitted to the hospital on August 10, the MP was in a critical condition due to COVID-19 induced pneumonia.

Reacting to the demise of the MP, PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”