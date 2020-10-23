Kapil Dev Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

In an unfortunate turn of events, cricketing legend and former Indian skipper Kapil Dev was hospitalized on Friday after he suffered a heart attacked. He has been admitted at Fortis hospital in New Delhi.

According to reports, he is currently in a stable condition after undergoing angioplasty and is out of danger.

One of the finest allrounders in the history of the game, the former cricketer represented India for well over a decade and is considered one of the best to have played the game. He is credited to putting India on the world map after he defeated the mighty West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final in Lord’s stadium, winning India their first World Cup trophy.

He represented India in 131 Tests, picking up 434 wickets and scoring 5248 runs. He also played 225 ODIs, picking 253 wickets and scoring 3783 runs for India.