Karbi Anglong: Another 9 Arrested in Witch-Hunting Incident

Another 9 persons have been arrested including the tantric involved in the witch-hunting incident of Karbi Anglong. A total of 18 accused have been arrested in connection to the incident.

The arrested have been identified as Tantric Jhansing Garh, Ramadhar Garh, Lulu Garh, Baburan Gowala, Dipak Garh, Santosh Garh, Sensing Garh and Pitrul Garh.

Notably, two persons were killed on September 30 last in a horrifying incident of superstitions at Karbi Anglong suspecting them of practicing withcraft.

The deceased have been identified as Bijay Garh and Ramawati Haluwa.