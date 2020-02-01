Karbi New Year begins

The Karbi New Year, the first month when Karbis select land for jhum cultivation, has been celebrated throughout the district of Karbi Anglong by various celebration committees on Saturday.

Karbi New Year better known as Karbi Ningkan Kimi is being celebrated with pomp and gaiety across the Karbi Anglong Hill district today.

According to the Karbi calendar, February 1 is considered as New Year by the Karbi community since long. The new year marks the beginning of the traditiol Jhum cultivation of the Karbi people.

The Karbi people will observe Karbi Ningkan Kimi with pomp and gaiety by holding various tradition events and games throughout the day.

To welcome the New Year, the Karbi people in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and other areas organized traditional ceremony to pray to the almighty, Hemphu.

Rongker is observed to seek blessings for the villagers and all other people of the Karbi tribe in the New Year.

The Karbis, mentioned as the Mikir in the Constitution Order of the Government of India and Assam till 1976 are one of the major ethnic communities in Northeast India and especially in the hill areas of Assam. The great artist-scholar Bishnu Prasad Rabha refer to them as the Columbus of Assam.

The Karbis celebrate many festivals. Among them, Hacha-Kekan, Chojun, Rongker, Peng Karkli, Thoi Asor Rit Asor, Botor Kekur are such festivals held around the year and some of them at a specific time of the year. Botor kekur is celebrated for the purpose to request to god to grace the earth with rain so that crops could be sown. Rongker is celebrated either on 5 January or on 5 February as per the convenience of the villager as a thanksgiving to God and asking their assurance to protect them from any evil harm that may happen to the whole village.