Karimganj DSP Dies Of Stroke

In a sad turn of events, Karimganj Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Shyamaprasad Chakraborty was found dead in his quarter on Sunday morning.

As per reports, when the DSP didn’t open the door in the morning, his colleagues broke into his quarter and found him dead lying on the bed. Few alleged that he died under mysterious circumstances but was ruled out by the Superintendent of Karimganj police Mayank Kumar saying “he died due to stroke during his sleep”.

The body was sent for postmortem soon after. His colleagues later paid respects to him with a gun salute and then handed over the body to the family members.