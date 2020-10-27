Karimganj: Man Hacked To Death With A Sickle

In a horrifying incident on Tuesday, a man was allegedly murdered by a group of men with a sickle infront of his own house in Karimganj’s Badarpur.

As per sources, the victim identified as one Mashukur Rahman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a group of men with a sickle right infront of his own house. His wife alleged that the crime was committed by some people from the village itself.

Furthermore, the bloodied sickle, which is suspected to be the murder weapon, was found lying next to the victim’s body.

Police said the body has now been sent to a hospital for post-mortem. No arrests have been made so far.

